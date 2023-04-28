Puducherry: Women Govt Staff To Get 2 Hours' Permission For Puja Before Office On Fridays

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has announced that women staff in government departments would get two hours' special permission to come to office on Fridays at 10.45 am instead of 8.45 am after performing 'pujas' at homes.

A release from the office of the Lt Governor said on Friday, April 28 that women staff would be granted the special permission to enable them to do 'pujas' at homes. The release said that women government employees can avail of this facility on three Fridays a month.

However, women workers attached to essential services such as police, educational institutions and hospitals would not be granted the permission, and they should turn up as usual.

Where an office is exclusively manned by women staff, they would be granted the permission on a rotational basis.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy told reporters on April 27, "Women staff would be granted the permission to come to office two hours after commencement of office time enabling them to do 'pujas' at home, without racing against time. This is practically helpful for women workers."

The Department of Personnel and Administrative Affairs had sought permission of the Lieutenant Governor to implement the scheme and it was given a green signal, official sources said.