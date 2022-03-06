Quick links:
Image: ANI
During the night hours of March 5, Puducherry's iconic pier at Rock beach partially collapsed due to high waves as a result of deep depression over the Bay of Bengal. According to the IMD report, Deep Depression weakened into a depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, and it is likely to move southwestwards towards the north Tamil Nadu coast and weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours.
Puducherry's iconic pier at Rock beach partially collapsed last night due to high waves as a result of deep depression over the Bay of Bengal pic.twitter.com/JIX0chIZpp— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2022
The weather forecast department has predicted that heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over north coastal Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal on Sunday, March 6.
Providing an update on the Deep Depression over the Bay of Bengal, IMD tweeted, "Depression over southwest BoB moved nearly southwestwards with a speed of about 07 kmph during past 06 hrs and lay centred over the same region, about 310 km north-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 260 km east-northeast of Nagappattinam, 270 km east-southeast of Puducherry".
Depression over southwest BoB moved nearly southwestwards with a speed of about 07 kmph during past 06 hrs and lay centered over the same region, about 310 km north-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 260 km east-northeast of Nagappattinam, 270 km east-southeast of Puducherry. pic.twitter.com/MwirIRUwAN— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 6, 2022
The report mentioned that sea conditions will be very rough over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area and along & off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & South Andhra Pradesh coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.
Earlier on March 5, light to moderate rainfall/thundershower was observed at isolated places over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.