Puducherry's Iconic Pier At Rock Beach Partially Collapsed Due To High Waves

Puducherry's iconic pier at Rock beach partially collapsed due to high waves as a result of the deep depression that developed over the Bay of Bengal.

Vidyashree S
Puducherry

Image: ANI


During the night hours of March 5, Puducherry's iconic pier at Rock beach partially collapsed due to high waves as a result of deep depression over the Bay of Bengal. According to the IMD report, Deep Depression weakened into a depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, and it is likely to move southwestwards towards the north Tamil Nadu coast and weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours.

The weather forecast department has predicted that heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over north coastal Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal on Sunday, March 6.

"Depression over southwest BoB moving towards South Tamil Nadu from Puducherry

Providing an update on the Deep Depression over the Bay of Bengal, IMD tweeted, "Depression over southwest BoB moved nearly southwestwards with a speed of about 07 kmph during past 06 hrs and lay centred over the same region, about 310 km north-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 260 km east-northeast of Nagappattinam, 270 km east-southeast of Puducherry".

The report mentioned that sea conditions will be very rough over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area and along & off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & South Andhra Pradesh coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Earlier on March 5, light to moderate rainfall/thundershower was observed at isolated places over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal. 

(Image: ANI)

