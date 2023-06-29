Pulpally Bank Scam: Mastermind Congressman Arrested, Reveals Involvement Of Party Leaders

Congress Sevadal District Vice-Chairman Sajeevan Kollappally, known to be the mastermind behind the Pulpally Cooperative Bank scam, was arrested on Wednesday by Kerala Police and remanded for 14 days. The prime accused while being taken to court for being involved in the loan fraud, told the media that more Congress leaders are involved in the scam. Notably, the Enforcement Directorate conducted a 13-hour raid on the bank concerned after the agency received several complaints.

"I have paid money to former DCC president KL Paulose, former Panchayat president of Pulpally TS Dilip Kumar and president of Pulpally panchayat, and former bank director Pampanal Mani, who was the leader of INTUC," he stated. He was produced in the court on Wednesday afternoon.

Sajeevan was remanded for 14 days. With this, the number of people arrested in the case has increased to four. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary and former president of Pulpally Service Cooperative Bank KK Abraham, former bank secretary Rema Devi, and Congress Mandal President VM Poulose are currently in jail in connection with the scam.

Sajeevan's arrest is due to the complaint filed by fraud victim PKP Daniel and his wife Sarakutty and the incident in which farmer Rajendran Nair took his own life due to debt.

Daniel expressed happiness over the arrest of Sajeevan. "I am glad Sajeevan has been arrested. He is the middleman who came to my home offering to construct the extension for my home when I had applied for a 2 lakh loan for the same," he said while speaking to Republic. The accused had taken a loan worth rupees 36 lakhs in Daniel's name without his knowledge.

In the wake of allegations by the accused, police sources say they will find evidence to check the veracity of claims made by the accused.

"The issue came to light because of in party group fight in the Congress party. The official fact-finding report prepared by the joint registrar, the registrar of cooperative societies in the district of Wayanad concerning fraud in Pulpally Service Cooperative Bank had found irregularities found by Dilip. However Dilip had paid back that amount," stated Ajayan the activist who formed a people's forum against the bank.

Police sources stated they have decided to conduct detailed evidence collection. The police are taking seriously the statement and disclosure against the high-ranking leader and panchayat president, who was not involved in the bank fraud case so far.