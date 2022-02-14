Pulwama Attack: '100% Involvement Of Pakistan Army & ISI', Says Retd Lt Gen KJS Dhillon

Marking the third anniversary of the Pulwama attack in Lethapore of Jammu and Kashmir, retired Indian Army officer Lt Gen KJS Dhillon shared a set of lesser-known facts about India's retaliation to the suicide bombings. On February 14, 2019, a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying 2,500 CRPF personnel, including the perpetrator Adil Ahmad Dar, were commuting from Jammu to Srinagar when one of the buses was rammed by a vehicle containing explosives at 15:15 hours. The incident killed 40 CRPF personnel and left several injured.

'100% involvement of Pakistan Army in Pulwama attack'

During a press briefing following the Pulwama Attack, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, who commanded 15 Corps in Srinagar during the said explosion, shared, "The attack was carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed of Pakistan and it was being controlled from Pakistan, with the protection of ISI and Pakistan Army. There is a 100% involvement of the Pakistan Army and there are no two ways about it.

"I am happy to inform the country that in less than 100 hours, we eliminated the JeM leadership in the valley which was handled by JeM from Pakistan," he further shared.

The former Chinar Corps Commander further mentioned 'there is enough evidence that shows Pakistan's involvement in Pulwama attack and the evidence with the government is absolutely concrete'.

Taking to Twitter, the retired army officer shared a clipping of the said press briefing and shared, "We lost 40 CRPF Bravehearts in Pulwama IED Blast in 2019. That’s the ONLY way I remember this date. Please say a prayer. Jai Hind."

……. 14 FEBRUARY …….



We lost 40 CRPF Bravehearts in Pulwama IED Blast in 2019



That’s the ONLY way I remember this date



Please say a prayer 🙏💐



Jai Hind 🇮🇳



— KJS DHILLON🇮🇳 (@Tiny_Dhillon) February 13, 2022

Meanwhile, CRPF shared, "We did not Forgive, will Never Forget: We salute our brothers who laid down their lives at the altar of duty at Pulwama, this day in 2019. We will forever remain indebted to their families."

तुम्हारे शौर्य के गीत, कर्कश शोर में खोये नहीं।



गर्व इतना था, कि हम देर तक रोये नहीं।



We did not Forgive, will never Forget:



— 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) February 13, 2022

Pulwama attack

February 14 is marked as a black day as the country lost 40 Bravehearts in 2019. A suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based JeM terror group conspired the attack the CRPF convoy in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The suicide bomber was a 22-year-old Adil Ahmad Dar, well acquainted with the Indian troops, who rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus.

Following the attack, in October 2020, in a shocking admission, a serving Pakistan's Minister admitted to the fact that ISI and the Pakistani army were responsible for the terrorist attack across the border. Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan while PM Modi had asserted the Indian Armed Forces were free to choose the timing, place, and nature of their response to Pakistan.

Subsequently, India launched a counter-terror airstrike against a JeM training camp. In the early hours of February 26, 2019, the IAF jets bombed the JeM terror camps at Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Pakistan in a bid to avenge the Pulwama terrorist attack