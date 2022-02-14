Amid politicians including K. Chandrashekar Rao and Rahul Gandhi asking for ‘proofs’ of surgical strikes, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel Kamal Sisodiya appealed to not politicize such matters. Expressing sadness, the CRPF personnel said that when someone raises a question on such matters, ‘it hurts’.

India, on February 14 observes the black day as three years ago 40 CRPF soldiers were martyred in one of the worst Pakistan-backed terror attacks in J&K's Pulwama.

Please don’t insult martyrdom of our Bravehearts: Kamal Sisodiya

“This hurts when someone politicizes this please don’t insult the martyrdom of our bravehearts. We have left our family, our beloved ones to serve nation. When someone questions, this really hurts. Wrong to ask the proof of martyrdom. They have lost their lives. This is something politicians should refrain,” she added.

She further appealed to the citizens to join hands and pay respects to the martyrs.

Politicians raise questions on security forces

Addressing a press briefing on February 13, KCR defended Rahul Gandhi for raising questions over the surgical strike citing that BJP spreads false propaganda. In response, Sarma accused KCR of insulting the martyrs in a bid to prove his "loyalty" to the Gandhi family. Moreover, he affirmed that anyone questioning the Armed Forces will be taken to task.

KCR told the media, "There is nothing wrong in Rahul Gandhi asking the proof of the surgical strike. What was wrong? Even now I am asking. Let the government of India show. It is their responsibility. There are apprehensions among the people. BJP makes false propaganda. That's why people are asking for proof. In a democracy, you are not a monarch. You are not a King."

Pulwama terror attack

February 14 is observed as a black day for India as the country had lost 40 Bravehearts back in 2019. On February 14, 2019, a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group had attacked the CRPF convoy in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The suicide bomber was a 22-year-old Adil Ahmad Dar who rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. The attack, which was reported near Awantipora at nearly 3:15 pm resulted in the death of 40 CRPF jawans, while many others were left injured.