Pulwama Attack: PM Modi Pays Homage To Bravehearts, Rajnath Singh Says 'will Not Forget'

Recalling their 'outstanding service to our nation,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack. In his tribute, PM Modi wrote that the bravehearts' sacrifice 'motivates every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country.' Three years ago on February 14, 2019, 40 Indian soldiers were martyred in one of the worst Pakistan-backed terror attacks in J&K's Pulwama.

"I pay homage to all those martyred in Pulwama on this day in 2019 and recall their outstanding service to our nation. Their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivates every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country," wrote the Prime Minister.

I pay homage to all those martyred in Pulwama on this day in 2019 and recall their outstanding service to our nation. Their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivates every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2022

Defence Minister says India will never forget the sacrifice of CRPF Jawans

"This country will never forget the sacrifice of the brave CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama in 2019. I pay my respects to him," wrote Rajnath Singh.

पुलवामा में २०१९ में मारे गए CRPF के बहादुर जवानों के बलिदान को यह देश कभी नहीं भूलेगा। उनके प्रति मैं अपनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ । — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 14, 2022

Amit Shah extends 'Heartfelt tribute'

"Heartfelt tribute to the brave jawans of @crpfindia who upheld the sovereignty of the country by making their supreme sacrifice in the cowardly terrorist attack of Pulwama. The nation will always be indebted to your sacrifice. Your bravery will continue to inspire us to root out terrorism. Nation pays tribute to martyrs of Pulwama terror attack," wrote the Home Minister

Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari took it to Koo to pay his respect

"Humble tribute and salute to all the brave soldiers martyred in the cowardly terrorist attack on CRPF jawans in Pulwama on 14th February 2019. The country will not forget his sacrifice," he wrote

Remembering brave soldiers of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack the Indian Army and other national leaders including Jammu and Kashmir LT Governor Manoj Sinha paid tributes to the brave martyrs. "The songs of your bravery, don't get lost in the raucous noise. We were so proud that we did not cry for a long time," wrote CRPF.

Pulwama Terror Attack: A black day for India

February 14 is observed as a black day for India as the country had lost 40 Bravehearts back in 2019. On February 14, 2019, a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group had attacked the CRPF convoy in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The suicide bomber was a 22-year-old Adil Ahmad Dar who rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. The attack, which was reported near Awantipora at nearly 3:15 pm resulted in the death of 40 CRPF jawans, while many others were left injured.