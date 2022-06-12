Pulwama Encounter: IGP Kashmir Says '3 Terrorists Killed, AK 47 & Pistol Recovered'

Providing details of the Pulwama encounter, Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Sunday, June 12, said that three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were neutralised in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Jammu and Kashmir district. He said that arms and ammunition, including two AK 47 rifles and one pistol, have been recovered.

On Saturday, the encounter broke out in the Drabgam area of the south Kashmir district, and one terrorist was killed before the night fell.

IGP Kashmir said, " One of the terrorist has been identified as Junaid Sheergojri who was involved in the killing of martyr Reyaz Ahmad on May 13".

He further informed that the terrorist was also involved in the killing of labourers on June 2.

"This year total of 99 terrorists have been neutralised", IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

A police official, on Sunday, stated that a total of three terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out in the Drabgam area of Pulwama.

"PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 02 more terrorists killed (Total 3). Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Police

Targeted killings in J&K

In recent times, the Kashmir region has witnessed an increase in the killings of police personnel and civilians. A Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Saifullah Qadri, Special Police Officer (SPO) Mudasir Ahmad, TV artiste Amreen Bhat and revenue department official Rahul Bhat were targeted and killed by terrorists in the month of May.

In an unfortunate incident, a bank manager was shot dead by terrorists in the Arreh area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The man who received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident was a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

In another terror attack, terrorists fired upon a female teacher at a school in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam. It was learnt that terrorists barged into the school and the teacher was shot at close range. School staff made attempts to shift her to a nearby hospital but she succumbed to the injuries.

