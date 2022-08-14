Pulwama hero Naik Devendra Pratap Singh gets 2nd highest gallantry award Kirti Chakra

Ahead of India's 75th Independence Day, Naik Devendra Pratap Singh was awarded the second highest peacetime gallantry award Kirti Chakra on Sunday. On the other hand, eight Shaurya Chakras were awarded to Army personnel including two posthumously. Sepoy Karn Veer Singh and Gunner Jasbir Singh have been awarded the Shaurya Chakra posthumously.

It is important to note that Naik Devendra Pratap Singh was a part of an operation in Pulwama on January 29, 2022, where he killed two hardcore terrorists in a gun fight, showing exceptional bravery.

The Kirti Chakra is the country's military award for valour, courage action and self-sacrifice. It is second in order of precedence of peacetime gallantry awards after the Ashoka Chakra.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army’s Shaurya Chakra awardees include Majors Nitin Dhaania, Amit Dahiya, Sandeep Kumar, Abhishek Singh, Havildar Ghanshyam and Lance Naik Raghvendra Singh.

In January this year, ahead of Republic Day, former President of India Ram Nath Kovind approved awards of 384 Gallantry and other Defence decorations to Armed Forces personnel and others. These awards included 12 Shaurya Chakras, 29 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, 04 Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, 53 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, 13 Yudh Seva Medals, 03 Bar to Vishisht Seva Medals, 122 Vishisht Seva Medals, 03 Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 81 Sena Medals (Gallantry), 02 Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), 40 Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), 08 Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), and 14 Vayu Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), the government informed in an official press release.