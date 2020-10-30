Pulwama Martyrs' Kin Want India To 'hit Pakistan Where It Hurts' After Terror Admission

The kin of the Pulwama martyrs have urged the Indian government to unite and exact revenge from Pakistan after the Pak government's formal admission over the February 14, 2019, attack that saw 40 jawans martyred. Pakistan's hand in the dreaded Pulwama attack was confirmed after their minister Fawad Chaudhry admitted on the floor of the Pakistan National Assembly that the attack was the 'biggest achievement' of the Imran Khan government. Following Pakistan's admission, the family members of the martyrs called for the country to unite to avenge the death of the bravehearts and urged the government to 'hit Pakistan where it hurts them the most'.