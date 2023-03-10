Pulwama Martyrs' Widows & Their Family Members Detained By Rajasthan Police: BJP MP

In the latest development from Rajasthan, the widows of three CRPF jawans martyred in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, have been detained by the police, BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena said.

According to Kirodi Lal Meena, Pulwama widows along with their family members who were staging protests over the non-fulfilment of promises by the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan were detained by the police at around 3 am on March 10. As per the sources, it has not been told in which police station they have been kept.

Taking to his Twitter, BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena said, "Instead of getting respect from the widows of the martyrs, the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wants the police to repress them. Today at 3 am the police took away the widows and their families. By doing this, the government cannot break the courage of the widows. The struggle will continue till we get our rights."

This development comes after the Pulwama widows on Thursday staged a protest outside Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence over the non-fulfilment of promises by the state government.

Notably, the widows have demanded the construction of roads in their villages and change in rules for providing jobs on compassionate grounds to their relatives among others. They have also demanded a written assurance from the Gehlot government that their demands would be met, in order for them to end their protest. They have been protesting since February 28 and started an indefinite hunger strike from March 4.

'BJP using widows for political mileage': Ashok Gehlot

CM Ashok Gehlot alleged that some of the BJP leaders disrespected the widows of Pulwama martyrs and used them to gain political mileage. He further explained why his government could not abide by the demands of the protesting widows.

"Some BJP leaders are disrespecting the wives of the martyrs by using them to gain political mileage. This has never been the tradition of Rajasthan. I condemn it. The widows' demands include installing statues of the slain jawans, giving jobs to their relatives on compassionate grounds, and constructing roads in their villages. The widow of Hemraj Meena, who was martyred in the attack, wants a third statue to be installed despite two others already being put up at the Government College in Sangod and a park in Vinod Kalan, his native village. Such a demand is not appropriate keeping in view other martyr families."

Adding further he said, "Should we create such a difficult situation in front of the wives of martyrs because the rules made at present have been made on the basis of past experiences? How can it be justified to deny the rights of the children of martyrs and give jobs to other relatives? What will happen to the children of martyrs when they become adults?"