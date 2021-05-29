Pulwama Martyr's Wife Nikita Kaul Joins Indian Army; Pays Befitting Tribute To Husband

In an ultimate tribute to Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal who was martyred in the 2019 Pulwama attack, his wife Nikita Kaul joined the Indian Army on Saturday. Nikita Kaul had vowed to join the Army after her husband Major Dhoundiyal was awarded Shaurya Chakra (P) in 2019 for his supreme sacrifice to the nation. Less than 6 months after her husband's demise she began her preparations to join the Indian Army.

The 28-year-old had cleared her Short Service Commission (SSC) examinations as well as the interview in 2020 and was waiting to join the force. She had passed out of the Officers Training Academy on May 26, this year. On Saturday she was formally commissioned into the Indian Army by Commander of the Indian Army's Northern Command Lt General YK Joshi.

#MajVibhutiShankarDhoundiyal, made the Supreme Sacrifice at #Pulwama in 2019, was awarded SC (P). Today his wife @Nitikakaul dons #IndianArmy uniform; paying him a befitting tribute. A proud moment for her as Lt Gen Y K Joshi, #ArmyCdrNC himself pips the Stars on her shoulders! pic.twitter.com/ovoRDyybTs — PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence (@proudhampur) May 29, 2021

Pulwama Martyr's wife promises to join Army

In an emotional statement, Nikita had said that joining the Indian Army was her way of paying tribute to her husband Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, and 'feeling close' to him. Their marriage was not even a year old when her husband was martyred in the dastardly attack.

Bidding the soldier farewell, Nikita had said, "You said you loved me, but the fact is you loved the nation more. I am really proud. We all love you. The way you love everyone is entirely different because you sacrificed your life for the people who you may have never met, but still you decided to give your life for them. You are such a brave man. I am very honoured to have you as my husband. I'll love you till my last breath. I owe my life to you."