Pulwama Recalled: Soldiers Remember Colleagues Martyred In Dastardly Attack

Four years after the Pulwama terror attack, Republic spoke to soldiers who were witness to the horror. On February 14, 2019, a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying over 2,500 CRPF personnel left Jammu and was moving towards Srinagar via National Highway 44 (NH-44) when a suicide bomber identified as Adil Ahmad Dar rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The attack, which took place at around 03:15 pm, martyred 40 CRPF soldiers.

'Just 50 metres away from spot'

One CRPF personnel who was witness to the attack said, "On this day, when the attack took place after Jaish-e-Mohammed blew up a vehicle using IED, I was just 50 metres away from the spot. I was deployed on the duty at National Highway at the time and even today I serve over there."

"As soon as the explosives-laden vehicle rammed into the CRPF convoy, there was a big explosion. The bus exploded and there was smoke all around."

'There was a huge blast'

Another soldier said, "It was February 14 when the attack took place and I was on duty at the National Highway. I was standing 300 metres away from the spot where the blast happened. We thought the vehicle's tyre was deflated due to which we heard a loud sound, but it was a huge blast. We later got to know our convoy had been attacked."

'I knew Tilak Raj'

Remembering some of the martyrs of the Pulwama attack, a senior CRPF official said, "I knew Tilak Raj, he used to work with me. He was coming after spending a holiday. We felt really sad when we heard the news. Then there was Mohanlal Saheb as well who was standing at the incident point and died in the incident."

"We used to work together. We were really furious and wanted to take revenge of our brothers and we did that. In the future as well, if something like this happens, although they won't get an opportunity to do something like this, but if something happens, we will give a befitting reply to them," he added.