Jammu Residents Protest Over Kashmiri Pandit's Killing, Raise Anti-Pakistan Slogans

Amid the ongoing rage over another targeted killing on Sunday, February 26, of a Kashmiri Pandit in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, the angry residents of Jammu staged a massive protest in the valley on Sunday against the ongoing attacks on the civilians. Raising anti-Pakistan slogans, the protesting locals demanded the central government to completely wipe out terrorism from the Kashmir valley.

Pointing out that Pakistani terror groups and outfits are behind the killings of civilians, the angry demonstrators raised slogans like ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Pakistan Murdabad'.

“These targeted killings are the result of the frustration of terrorists after the territory has witnessed a reduction in the terror attacks under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our security forces are doing their best to curb such activities in the valley. If they (terrorists) are thinking that their attacks could affect us, they are wrong,” a member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha told Republic.

Mehbooba Mufti blames Centre

Hitting out at the BJP-led central government, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that the saffron party uses such incidents for their benefit. Condemning the incident, she stated that the targeted killings in the Union Territory show the failures of the Centre.

“These incidents only benefit BJP. They failed in protecting the lives of minorities here in Kashmir. They only use minorities to show normalcy in the valley,” Mehbooba Mufti, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir when it was a state, said.

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead

A 40-year-old Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday. The victim, identified as Sanjay Sharma, was working as an armed guard in his village, in the Achan area of the South Kashmir district.

Soon after he was shot at by the terrorists, he was rushed to the hospital. He, however, succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Banned terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), an outfit which is backed by Pakistan-sponsored Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack.