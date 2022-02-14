Pulwama Terror Attack: COAS Naravane, Manoj Sinha Pay Homage To Martyrs On 3rd Anniversary

Remembering brave soldiers of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack the Indian Army and other national leaders paid tributes to the brave martyrs who gave their lives for the safety of India. India's Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane and all ranks of the Indian Army paid homage while Jammu and Kashmir LT Governor Manoj Sinha said the nation will forever be grateful to our brave soldiers. Three years ago on February 14, 2019, 40 Indian soldiers were martyred in one of the worst Pakistan-backed terror attacks in J&K's Pulwama.

Indian Army pays homage to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) martyrs:

General MM Naravane #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy pay homage to the brave jawans of Central Reserve Police Force who laid down their lives in the Line of Duty during a Terrorist attack in #Pulwama on 14 February 2019.#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/55zkgBLzUM — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) February 14, 2022

"We are firmly resolved to eliminate menace of terrorism," wrote Manoj Sinha:

Humble tributes to the brave martyrs of 2019 Pulwama terror attack. The nation will forever be grateful to our brave soldiers of @crpfindia and their families. We are firmly resolved to eliminate menace of terrorism. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) February 14, 2022

"The songs of your bravery, don't get lost in the raucous noise. We were so proud that we did not cry for a long time," wrote CRPF.

तुम्हारे शौर्य के गीत, कर्कश शोर में खोये नहीं।



गर्व इतना था, कि हम देर तक रोये नहीं।



We did not Forgive, will never Forget:



We salute our brothers who laid down their lives at the altar of duty at Pulwama, this day in 2019. We will forever remain indebted to their families. pic.twitter.com/wRg428lbXV — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) February 13, 2022

Pulwama Terror Attack: A black day for India

February 14 is observed as a black day for India as the country had lost 40 Bravehearts back in 2019. On February 14, 2019, a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group had attacked the CRPF convoy in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The suicide bomber was a 22-year-old Adil Ahmad Dar who rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. The attack, which was reported near Awantipora at nearly 3:15 pm resulted in the death of 40 CRPF jawans, while many others were left injured.

In October 2020, in a shocking admission, a senior Pakistani Minister admitted that Pakistan was responsible for the Pulwama terrorist attack in India.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated between India and Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asserted that the security forces have been given permission to choose the timing, place and nature of their response to the Pulwama terror attack. India then launched a counter-terror airstrike against a JeM training camp. In the early hours of February 26, 2019, the IAF jets bombed the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camps in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Pakistan and avenged the Pulwama terrorist attack.