Pulwama Terror Attack: Final Tributes Paid To Martyred RPF Personnel In Srinagar

The wreath-laying ceremony of a martyred head constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) who lost his life in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district was held at Srinagar on Tuesday. The slain soldier Surinder Singh was among the two RPF personnel who got injured after sustaining bullet injuries on Monday.

Several senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officials including J&K IGP, officers of the CRPF, and other J&K officials also paid their last tributes to the martyred soldier.

Notably, the RPF head constable who got killed in the terrorist attack on Monday along with assistant sub-inspector Devraj was immediately rushed to the hospital. While the injured ASI is presently undergoing treatment, HC Surinder Singh succumbed to his bullet injuries.

Speaking on the same to Republic, Defence Expert Major General (Retd) Rajan Kocchar condemned the incident and said that it is a very unfortunate incident that an RPF personnel lost his life in the terrorist attack. Adding more to it, the retired Major General added that the security forces have intensified the actions across Jammu and Kashmir and further have been monitoring every movement of such terrorists.

Pulwama terror attack

Two police officials of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) were attacked by unidentified terrorists on Monday in the Pulwama district. While one personnel is undergoing treatment, another succumbed to his injuries. As per the CCTV footage now accessed by Republic TV, the officers can be seen sitting on a bench when they are suddenly shot at a tea stall in Kakapora.

Following this, the two were rushed to the hospital where HC Singh was declared dead on arrival. Notably, this came just a few days after another Indian soldier succumbed to injuries during an encounter between security forces and terrorits in J&K's Anantnag district.

Over the past few weeks, terrorists attacks have escalated in the valley, especially on the security forces. Apart from that, incidents of targeted attacks on Kashmiri Pandits have also surfaced over there. In a counterattack, the Indian Army forces are also carrying out their operations to bring an end to terrorism in the UT as they conduct back-to-back anti-terror operations.

Image: Republic World