It was four years ago when 40 jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on February 14 in 2019. The unfortunate incident took place when an explosives-laden vehicle rammed into the CRPF convoy. Since then February 14 is observed as 'Black Day' as it was one of the deadliest attacks on Indian security forces to date.

What Happened on February 14, 2019?

A convoy of 78 vehicles carrying over 2500 CRPF personnel left Jammu and was heading towards Srinagar via National Highway (NH44) and had to reach the destination before sunset. A 22-year-old suicide bomber identified as Adil Ahmad Dar rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into the jawan's bus. The attack, which was reported near Awantipora at nearly 3:15 pm resulted in the death of 40 CRPF jawans, while many others were left injured and were then rushed to the hospital.

The family member of the suicide bomber stated that he was arrested by authorities more than five times in the span of two years in connection with stone pelting and alleged links with terror organisations. He was last seen by his family in 2018 when he left his home. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed. The main conspirators of the module have since then been terminated by the Army.

Following the Pulwama attack, the central government formed a 12-member team of the National Investigation Agency to probe the incident along with the Jammu and Kashmir police. As per the investigations, the suicide bomber was carrying around 300 kg of explosives.

The aftermath of the Pulwama Attack

The state funerals were held across the nation in a bid to pay tribute to the martyred soldiers. Protest and candlelight march were taken out. The Ministry of External Affairs accused Pakistan of the attack but Pakistan refuted all such allegations. The Indian government then decided to withdraw Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to Pakistan.

The Indian government also urged the Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering (FATF) to put Pakistan on the blacklist. A delegation of Indian doctors cancelled their Pakistan visit for the 13th Association of Anaesthesiologists Congress. Pakistan Super League cricket matches were banned and Pakistani actors were prohibited from working in the Indian film industry.

In 2020, a memorial was established at Lethpora camp, in memory of the 40 jawans. The names of all the 40 personnel along with their pictures are a part of the memorial. The memorial also displays the motto of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) -- 'Seva and Nishtha' (Service and Loyalty).

India's retaliation against Pakistan

In October 2020, in a shocking admission, a senior Pakistani Minister admitted that Pakistan was responsible for the Pulwama terrorist attack in India. Meanwhile, tensions escalated between India and Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asserted that the security forces have been given permission to choose the timing, place and nature of their response to the Pulwama terror attack. India then launched a counter-terror airstrike against a JeM training camp.

Within a few days of the deadly attack, the Indian security forces carried out a counter-terror strike on February 26, 2019. Several Indian Air Force jets bombed the terror camps of Jaish in Balakot, killing close to 500 terrorists.

After Balakot, Pakistan made an effort to retaliate by conducting a similar strike but was foiled by the IAF. During this time India's Wing Commander Abhinanadan Varthaman's (now promoted to Group Captain) MiG 21 Bison jet was shot down and captured by Pakistan’s forces. He was then released on March 1 and later conferred with India's third-highest wartime gallantry medal 'Vir Chakra'.

Despite being four years to this horrific incident, the people of India still remember the supreme sacrifice of the martyred soldiers who laid their lives for the country and pay their respect.