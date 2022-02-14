Pulwama Terror Attack Martyr's Wife Slams Oppn Politics Over Armed Forces; 'I Feel Sad'

Asking the government to look into the matter, wife of Pulwama Martyr Constable Naseer Ahmed's wife Shajiya Kousar said that there should not be any questions raised about the martyrs. She also said that she feels sad when she reads reports on questions raised over martyrs.

Addressing a press briefing on February 13, Telangana CM KCR defended Rahul Gandhi for raising questions over the surgical strike, citing that BJP spreads false propaganda.

Pulwama terror attack martyr's wife to Republic TV on politicisation of Pulwama attack:

"I always remember my husband. I am proud of him. I feel sad when someone questions martyrdom. There should be no questions raised on martyrs," added the braveheart's wife.

Please don’t insult the martyrdom of our Bravehearts: CRPF Personnel Kamal Sisodiya

Earlier while speaking to Republic TV, the CRPF personnel had also opined on the matter and asserted, "This hurts when someone politicizes this please don’t insult the martyrdom of our Bravehearts. We have left our family, our beloved ones to serve the nation. When someone questions, this really hurts. Wrong to ask the proof of martyrdom. They have lost their lives. This is something politicians should refrain," she added.

Politicians raise questions on security forces

Addressing a press briefing on February 13, KCR defended Rahul Gandhi for raising questions over the surgical strike citing that BJP spreads false propaganda. In response, Sarma accused KCR of insulting the martyrs in a bid to prove his "loyalty" to the Gandhi family. Moreover, he affirmed that anyone questioning the Armed Forces will be taken to task.

Pulwama terror attack

February 14 is observed as a black day for India as the country had lost 40 bravehearts back in 2019. On February 14, 2019, a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group had attacked the CRPF convoy in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The suicide bomber was a 22-year-old Adil Ahmad Dar, who rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses, in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. The attack, which was reported near Awantipora at around 3.15 p.m., resulted in the death of 40 CRPF jawans, while many others were left injured.