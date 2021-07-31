Pulwama: Two Unidentified Terrorists Killed, Search Operation Underway In Forest Area

The security officials of Jammu and Kashmir continue their successful operations with the latest killing of two unidentified terrorists in Pulwama. An encounter broke out on Saturday morning after security officials launched a search operation in the forest area of Nagberan-Tarsar started of Pulwama. The terrorists were first trapped by the forces and then killed after the encounter went on for at least an hour. The search operation which was going on for the past 24 hours, is still underway.

#UPDATE | Two unidentified terrorists were neutralized. Search operation underway: Kashmir Zone Police



The exact location of the encounter is between Namibian & Marsar, general area of Dachigam forest, Kashmir Zone Police said — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2021

The least development is getting reported nearly after five days of encounter in the Kulgam district where the security officials had successfully neutralised one unidentified terrorist after launching a search operation based on inputs. In the month of July, the Indian Army along with Kashmir police has cracked down several terrorist modules with successful operations in South Kashmir, July 23 operation where two terrorists including LeT commander Fayaz War was killed after an encounter broke out in the late evening in Warpora village of Sopore in Baramulla district. Two terrorists were neutralised before that in an encounter in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.

NIA raids underway in Kashmir

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday morning formed several teams and raided multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir over a terror-funding case. At least 12 locations of different districts of Kashmir including Shopian and Anantnag, and in Jammu are currently underway. After receiving crucial evidence, the NIA teams launched these raids to bust the Modus Operandi of the terror funding.

Kashmir encounters

Two unidentified militants were killed while an Army jawan was injured in an encounter in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on July 24. While, in another successful operation, the security forces of Kashmir had neutralised two terrorists after an encounter broke out on late evening in Warpora village of Sopore in Baramulla district, last week. According to Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, one of the slain terrorists was identified as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Fayaz War, who was responsible for the killing of several innocent civilians and security forces personnel. Security forces have additionally recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition from the area while the search operation is underway.

In June two constables and two civilians had lost their lives in a ghastly terror attack in Sopore and IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar had informed that LeT terrorists Fayaz War and Mudasir Pandit were responsible for the attack. The police chief at that time also informed that security forces are putting forward all means to neutralise these terrorists. Mudasir Pandit was killed in June during an operation carried out by Kashmir forces.