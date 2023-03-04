Pulwama Villagers Hold Candlelight March For Army Jawan Martyred In Awantipora Encounter

Villagers in Padgampora village in Awantipora town of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, March 3 carried out a candle march in memory of Army jawan Sepoy Pawan Kumar who was martyred in an encounter with terrorists on February 28.

Dozens of people took part in the candle march as a tribute to the sacrifice of an Army soldier who served the country with unparalleled valour.

They were chanting slogans "Shaheed Pawan Kumar Zindabad", "Shaheed Pawar Kumar Amar Rahei"

The mortal remains of Army jawan Sepoy Pawan Kumar were cremated with full military honours at his native village on March 2.

Kumar (22) of 55 RR (Grenadiers) was martyred in an encounter with terrorists at Awantipora on the outskirts of Srinagar in the Kashmir Valley on February 28. Two terrorists, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat and Aqib Mushtaq Bhat, who were involved in the murder of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma, were neutralised in the encounter.

Sepoy Pawan Kumar was cremated with full military honours at his native village in Himachal Pradesh's Rampur on March 2.

Kumar's father Shishu Pal said that he was proud of his son sacrificing his life for the nation. "If I had more sons, I would have sent them to join the Army," he added.

In a statement, Army said, "Sepoy Pawan Kumar in a sheer act of bravery had overpowered a terrorist in hand-to-hand combat during a cordon and search operation in Potgampora, Pulwama and was grievously injured."

He subsequently succumbed to his injuries, making the supreme sacrifice in the highest tradition of the Indian Army.

"In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and well-being," Army said.