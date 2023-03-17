Africa-India Military Exercise Kicks Off With Aim To Boost Defence Self-sufficiency

The Africa-India Field Training Exercise (AFINDEX) all set to commence on March 21 in Pune and will see defence heads of multiple countries assemble at the Aundh Military Station of the Indian Army's Foreign Training Node (FTN). Alongside this exercise, chiefs of 25 African armies had come together for the India-Africa Chiefs Conclave - contingents from over 20 nations joined veterans and Indian officials from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the service HQs. The AFINDEX exercise has been organised to achieve multiple objectives which includes promoting indigenously developed defence hardware. The primary objectives of AFINDEX 2023 are:

1. To continue to build upon the initiatives taken to strengthen India- Africa relations, with a focus on enhancing peace and security.

2. Create opportunities to exchange ideas and perspectives.

3. Learn from the African experience in cooperative security and management of security crisis situations.

4. Promote a collaborative approach in capacity enhancement of African Armies.

AFINDEX 2023 itinerary

AFINDEX 2023, which will culminate on March 29, will begin with training the trainers of the participating armies. Planned to be conducted in four phases, the initial training will be followed by a Humanitarian Mine Action and a Peace Keeping Operations Phase.

In the following days, a validation exercise will be conducted to assess the results of the training exercises. During these exercises, maximum use of indigenous equipment will be made and new-generation hardware manufactured in India will be showcased. On March 28, Indian-Africa Chiefs Conclave will be held in two sessions, the first of which will explore the key pillars of India-Africa Defence Partnership. The second session, on the other hand, will focus on the Indian defence industry's outreach to Africa and several leaders including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and eminent speakers from Africa will take part in the panel discussion. Notably, this is the first Chiefs Conclave which has been envisaged and is expected to boost cooperation between the Indian Army and the African armies.

Moreover, a validation exercise will be conducted on March 29 to assess the results of the training sessions and will be witnessed by the chiefs of African armies. On the same day, defence equipment display is being organised to provide an insight into the defence manufacturing capabilities in India. Besides, tours for the visiting delegates to defence industries around Pune has also been planned.

Participating countries

1. Republic of Congo

2. Niger

3. Zambia

4. Zimbabwe

5. Malawi

6. Uganda

7. Seychelles

8. Gambia

9. Tanzania

10. Kenya

11. Ethiopia

12. Ghana

13. Seychelles

14. Lesotho

15. Nigeria

16. Botswana

17. Congo

18. Egypt

19. Senegal

20. Central African Republic

21. Sierra Leone

22. Algeria

23. Eswatini (Swaziland)

24. Morocco

25. Rwanda

India-Africa defence cooperation: A history

#AFINDEX The inaugural Africa- India Field Training Exercise - 2019 started with a grand opening #Ceremony at #Pune. Contingents of the 17 #AfricanNations came together for the Opening Ceremony along with a contingent of #MarathaLightInfantry (Jangi Paltan) representing India. pic.twitter.com/ywwMlkl7Cg — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) March 18, 2019

The first AFINDEX was held in Pune in March 2019 and it saw the participation of 20 African countries. A year later, i.e in 2020, the India-Africa Defence Ministers Conclaves was held on the sidelines of the DEFEXPO in Lucknow. During the event, the Lucknow Declaration was issued that laid down the future path of defence cooperation between India and African nations. Two years later, the India-Africa defence dialogue was held at Gandhinagar on sidelines of DEFEXPO 2022 based on the Lucknow Declaration.