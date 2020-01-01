Pune, Maharashtra Police's Witty Replies About Drugs On New Year Eve Wins Internet

The Pune and Maharashtra police's witty replies to people making fun of drugs have won over the internet. On December 31, the Pune police in a tweet asked people to stay away from drugs such as weed, charas, and meow meow. Just then a group of people tried to troll them. As a result, the police tweeted out a series of befitting replies.

Pune police's witty replies

In a response to the police advisory tweet, a user tried to ‘cut a deal’ with the police in exchange for drugs, to which the police replied that they will rather take him into custody. The user had asked if he could get drugs in exchange for revealing a place where drugs were available. Pune police offered him to keep all the drugs in exchange for surrendering to them.

Agar maine aap logo ko Adda bataya toh 10 pudiya meri?



Chalega na Sir? 😂😂 — Apratim 🇮🇳❤️ (@SubtlySomebody) December 31, 2019

Aap saare rakh lena, hum bas aapko rakh lenge! Chalega na Sir? 😂😂 https://t.co/t7tjieGpdq — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) December 31, 2019

Maharashtra police joins in

Another user found a popular drug missing from the list and presumed in his tweet that LSD was allowed. To this, Pune police asked where they could find it. The Maharashtra police also decided to weigh in saying that they could arrange for a pick up anywhere in the state o get it.

Tell us where to find it? 😉 https://t.co/otpkD6xrsy — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) December 31, 2019

There was a user who promised to stay in bed all night long. As the tweets were getting funnier, the police replied completely out of the context of drugs and said that they hoped for an eventful new year. Both the police twitter handles answered many more replies with their wit. Take a look.

Not fair, we were looking forward to an eventful #NewYearsEve ☹️ https://t.co/IJTZqkb1lk — Maharashtra Police (@DGPMaharashtra) December 31, 2019

You could, but then you may have to stay with us too! https://t.co/iyxhxK6TH3 — Maharashtra Police (@DGPMaharashtra) December 31, 2019

No interstate facilitiy? — senpie_indrasen👀🏳️‍🌈 (@Gandhi_Bhakt) December 31, 2019

mujhe bhi chahiye! — Bhabani Sankar Mishra (@bhabanism) December 31, 2019

😆 your place is just one way ticket like God's place 🤭 — Bhabani Sankar Mishra (@bhabanism) December 31, 2019

Pls tell us the location if u find it ... for research purposes 😛 — 🐬 (@Jewel_of_Nizam) December 31, 2019

Third window - one destination - police station! pic.twitter.com/JTxPShYkBS — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) December 31, 2019

Thank you so much for offering help, but we have a preferred mode of transport — Maharashtra Police (@DGPMaharashtra) December 31, 2019

