Pune, Maharashtra Police's Witty Replies About Drugs On New Year Eve Wins Internet

General News

Pune and Maharashtra Police 's witty twitter replies on New Year wins the internet. In a tweet, Pune Police asked the public to stay away from drugs in 2020.

Pune Police

The Pune and Maharashtra police's witty replies to people making fun of drugs have won over the internet. On December 31, the Pune police in a tweet asked people to stay away from drugs such as weed, charas, and meow meow. Just then a group of people tried to troll them. As a result, the police tweeted out a series of befitting replies.

Pune police's witty replies

In a response to the police advisory tweet, a user tried to ‘cut a deal’ with the police in exchange for drugs, to which the police replied that they will rather take him into custody. The user had asked if he could get drugs in exchange for revealing a place where drugs were available. Pune police offered him to keep all the drugs in exchange for surrendering to them.

Maharashtra police joins in

Another user found a popular drug missing from the list and presumed in his tweet that LSD was allowed. To this, Pune police asked where they could find it. The Maharashtra police also decided to weigh in saying that they could arrange for a pick up anywhere in the state o get it.

There was a user who promised to stay in bed all night long. As the tweets were getting funnier, the police replied completely out of the context of drugs and said that they hoped for an eventful new year. Both the police twitter handles answered many more replies with their wit. Take a look.

