Pune-based Start-up Develops 3D-printed ‘virucidal’ Masks With Anti-viral Properties; Read

In a technological marvel, a Pune-based start-up combined 3D printing and pharmaceuticals to develop a special 'virucidal' face mask that can neutralise COVID-19 as it comes in contact with it. Thincr Technologies developed the masks by coating them in anti-viral agents called virucides that attack viral particles on an interception.

Technology Development Board (TDB), a statutory body under the Department of Science and Technology had funded the project as part of the central government’s initiative to find new solutions to fight Coronavirus. It is also one of the first projects that the TDB has selected for commercialisation.

In collaboration with Merck Life Sciences Neral, Thincr developed the coating formula and applied it to coat the fabric layer. This coated layer can be applied as an additional layer in N-95 masks, 3-ply masks or simple cloth masks. The 3D-printed mask has been tested and found to deactivate the COVID-19 virus.

“The material used for coating on the mask is a Sodium Olefin Sulfonate based mixture. It is a soap forming agent with hydrophilic and hydrophobic properties. In contact with enveloped viruses, it disrupts the outer membrane of the virus. The ingredients used are stable at room temperature and are widely used in cosmetics," the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a statement.

Thincr Technologies applies for patent

Thincr Technologies Founder Director Dr Shitalkumar Zambad said the masks have bacterial filtration efficiency higher than 95%. “In this project, for the first time, we used 3D-printers to make multilayer cloth filters to precisely fit for plastic-moulded or 3D-printed mask covers,” Zambad said in a press release by the Ministry of Science and Technology

The start-up has applied for a patent and already started commercial-scale production of the anti-viral masks. So far, 6,000 virucidal masks have been distributed by an NGO to healthcare workers in four government hospitals in Nandurbar, Nashik and Bengaluru. A girls’ school and college in Bengaluru are also among the early receivers of the newly developed masks, the ministry informed.