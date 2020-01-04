Pune College Boys Wear Sarees In Order To Send A Strong Message On 'gender Equality'

Three boys from Ferguson College in Pune wore sarees during their college's annual 'Tie and Saree' day in an attempt to spread the message of gender equality. All three of them are third-year students and wanted to dress differently for their college's annual tradition day.

Sending a strong message about gender equality

The three of them can be seen in stunning sarees and were the talk of the day and garnered all the attention as the other students opted to wear simple outfits. One of the three students, Akash Pawar while speaking to local media said that nowhere in the college rules was it written that boys can not come in Sarees and he added that he and his friends were curious as well how wearing a saree would feel.

Sumit Honwadajkar said that finding the sarees and learning how to put them on was the most difficult part of the process. At some point, the boys decided to ask help from their friend Shraddha. He then added that wearing sarees was a real pain and that now he understood why girls took so long.

The bold step taken by the three boys was appreciated by the student body as well as by the faculty members of Ferguson college for taking the daring step and trying to spread the message of gender equality. This is not the first time a student from Ferguson college has tried to do this, two years earlier Sachin Chouhan had done the same thing but was unfortunately severely criticised by the faculty.

