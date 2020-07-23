Pune Cop Cycles In His Jurisdiction To Spread Awareness About Staying Fit During COVID-19

In order to spread awareness about the Coronavirus contagion in the vicinity, Devidas Gheware, an inspector at Duttawadi police station in Pune, has been conducting common patrols in his locality on cycle. Gheware, cycles in the containment zones where normal vehicles cannot travel as the areas remain sealed, just to interact with people and to spread a word to stay fit during the pandemic.

'Cycle allows us to be mobile and reach places'

"There are 12-14 containment zones in our jurisdiction and most of them are from slums. Since these areas have been sealed most of the time it becomes difficult to travel but cycle allows us to be mobile and reach places where cars can not go", the cop told ANI on Wednesday.

The cop further emphasized on the need for physical exercise in order to keep oneself fit during the fight against the coronavirus. He said "exercising is very important to stay safe from coronavirus but we do not get enough time for it. Cycling allows us to exercise during work time and interact with people," Gheware added.

COVID-19 situation in Pune

The Pune district on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases positive cases and deaths. As many as 3,218 positive cases and 62 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Pune district, takin the total number of cases in the area to 59,634, said the health officials on Wednesday. The death toll due to the disease in the district now stands at 1,504.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases in a day, propelling the state's novel coronavirus tally on Wednesday, July 22 to 3,37,607. A total of 10,576 new novel coronavirus cases were reported. At present, there are 1,36,980 active cases in the state. With 5,552 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 1,87,769.

(With ANI Inputs)