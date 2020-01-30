Pune: Distributor Calls Police To Control Crowd At 'Shiv Bhojan' Thali Centre

The highly-subsidised 'Shiv Bhojan' thali resulted in chaos at a distribution centre in Pune which forced the owner to take help of police to control the situation. The scheme was launched by Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government on January 26 as part of Shiv Sena's election manifesto promises and part of the Common Minimum Programme (CMP).

The owner said that there has been a huge demand for the ₹10-lunch plate since its launch and at least 500 people were turning up every day during the designated two-hour timing between 12 noon and 2 pm. On January 29, three police personnel arrived at the centre to discipline the people waiting for ‘Shiv Bhojan' thali in the queue.

“Around 500 people have been turning up at my centre located on the premises of the APMC (Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee) for the last two days, which is causing chaos," the owner said.

Launched on pilot basis

The scheme was launched on a pilot basis by the Maharashtra government under which a person get thali consisting of two chapatis, one vegetable bowl, rice, and dal. For the pilot scheme, the state government has allocated an initial budget Rs 6.4 crore for the first three months. The government has also asked Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking to provide two buses which will be converted into mobile canteens.

"BEST is considering the proposal positively and a decision will be taken soon," said a spokesperson of the Undertaking. BEST operates two 'bus canteens' for its employees and outsiders, one of which is parked close to the state secretariat in south Mumbai.

Food and Civil Supply Minister Chhagan Bhujbal had informed that the state government would like to appoint women's self-help groups (SHGs) to run the scheme and special software will be developed to maintain records and help coordination. He further added that the government plans to open more than 50 such outlets in the state.

