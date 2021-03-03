Pune: Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Bibvewadi Area, No Casualty Reported Yet

A fire broke out on Wednesday at a godown in the Bibvewadi area of Pune. As per news agency ANI, at least six engines have rushed to the spot and the fire is not under control. Till now, no casualty has been reported from the incident. However, more information is awaited. According to social media posts, the fire broke out in Trimurti Decorators and by the time the fire brigade could arrive, the blazes had covered most of the building. As of now, efforts are in place to completely douse the fire as the incident has even damaged adjacent buildings and homes.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out a godown in Bibvewadi area of Pune. Six fire engines rushed to the spot, fire is now under control. No casualty reported. pic.twitter.com/74XYOOH31m — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2021

Fire at 3 apartments, two shops earlier on Wednesday

The fire at Bivewadi came after three apartments and two shops in a building near the Madrasi Ganapati temple in Pune’s Rasta Peth were also damaged due to fire in the wee hours of Wednesday. The Pune Fire brigade had reportedly controlled the fire after receiving a call at 2:50 AM regarding a fire at a four-storeyed Om Sai Apartment near the temple. The fire was brought under control in two hours after at least six fire tenders and water tankers were allotted for the service. No casualty or injuries were reported.

