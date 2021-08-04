Pune: Intoxicated Woman Blocks Traffic By Lying On Road, Video Goes Viral On Social Media

In a hilarious incident, a young woman, suspected to be under the influence of alcohol was trying to block traffic at Hirabaug Chowk on Tilak Road of Pune has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, the woman was seen lying down on the road on Tuesday night at around 10:30 pm.

Senior inspector Balasaheb Kopnar, in charge of Swargate police station, said, “As per our information, the woman came to Hirabag from Khadak area. The video shows her lying down on the road for a few minutes. After police received the call, our teams went to the spot but she managed to flee.”

FIR filed against Lucknow woman after her video of thrashing cab driver goes viral

A woman beat taxi driver on middle of road in Lucknow city's Awadh crossing.

Earlier, in the viral CCTV footage, a bespectacled woman dressed in a white t-shirt and jeans and sports shoes can be seen crossing a street at a zebra crossing at Awadh Crossing even as the vehicles stream by and stopping in front of the cab. She proceeds to open the cab driver's door and drags him out and starts slapping and hitting him pulling him by the collar. The driver is seen requesting bystanders to call policewomen to the scene. "Aaplog mahila police bulaye, " he is heard saying in the video.

As the woman continues assaulting him repeatedly and also flings the phone of the cab driver, a bystander attempted to intervene but, ended up being slapped by the woman. The viral video also shows a traffic policeman intervening and separating the woman from the cabbie and escorting them to the side of the road but after a short while the woman again corners the man and starts hitting him.

Meanwhile, the cab driver identified as Sadat Ali Siddiqui has said that after the incident police took both him and the woman to the police station but the police filed a case against him based on her complaint. "Police did not even take my complaint and kept me inside lockup for 24 hours," he added. The cab driver's lawyer said that when his client's brother came to know about the incident, he along with some friends arrived at the police station and managed to get his brother released on a personal bond.

Following this incident, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday, 2 August 2021, filed an FIR against a woman in Lucknow, who was seen repeatedly hitting and punching a cab driver at a traffic crossing in the city. This dramatic spectacle was caught on a CCTV video and soon went viral on various social media platforms with a trending hashtag "Arrest Lucknow girl".

