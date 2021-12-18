Pune: Man shot dead in Pimple Gurav

Pune, Dec 18 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was shot dead by two people in the Pimple Gurav area of Pimpri Chinchwad on Saturday morning.

The incident took place at 9:30am when the deceased, identified as Yogesh Jagtap, had come for a function, he said.

Jagtap was hit in the chest and abdomen and he died at a nearby hospital. the official said. adding that efforts were on to nab the two accused, who have been identified. PTI SPK BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)