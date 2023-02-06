Last Updated:

Pune-Nashik Semi High-speed Rail Project Gets In-principle Nod, Travel Time Cut To 2 Hours

Railways Ministry has give in-principle approval to Pune-Nashik high-speed railway project. Commuters will now be able to travel from Pune to Nashik in 2 hours.

| Written By
Megha Rawat
Pune

Centre gives nod to Pune-Nashik high speed railway project; (Image: Dev_Fadnavis/Twitter)


Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday announced that the Ministry of Railways has accorded “in-principle approval” for the Pune-Nashik high-speed rail project.

After a meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Sunday, Devendra Fadnavis in a video release said, "I thank the Railway Minister for granting in-principle approval to the Pune-Nashik high-speed railway project. The high-speed rail between Pune and Nashik will boost development and provide seamless connectivity to the industrial zones of both cities. Our technical committee will finalise the technical details of the project and then submit it for approval by the Union cabinet."

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Pune and Nashik are important cities of Maharashtra economically and culturally. It would be our endeavour to provide rail connectivity to these two cities. We had a detailed discussion on the technical aspects of the project and will now take it forward."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also said that high-speed rail between Pune and Nashik will boost development and provide seamless connectivity to the industrial zones of both cities.

Pune to Nashik in 2 hours

According to the plan created by the Maharashtra Railway Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC), the high-speed train will go through the three districts of Pune, Ahmednagar, and Nashik while travelling at a speed of 200 kmph and halting at a total of 24 stations.

The travel time between Pune and Nashik is predicted to be one hour and 45 minutes. The high-speed project would connect Pune and Nashik's industrial areas, including Hadapsar, Wagholi, Alandi, Chakan, Khed, Manchar, Narayangaon, Sinnar, and Satpur. The Pune-Nashik high-speed railway project is anticipated to cost Rs 16,039 crore. 

Notably, Fadnavis and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and a host of BJP leaders from the state are in Delhi to attend the reception of BJP chief JP Nadda’s son Harish who tied the nuptial knot last month.

First Published:
