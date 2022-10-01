Last Updated:

Pune Or Florida? Internet Wonders About Rain Storm Blowing Files Out Of Collector's Office

Pune's collector office, according to videos circulating online, faced the wrath of strong winds that uprooted many trees in the city on September 30.

Pune

While the world’s attention is on the US state of Florida due to the devastating Hurricane Ian, Maharashtra’s Pune district is facing storms of its own. Currently, a video from Pune is going viral on the internet as strong winds and heavy rain is lashing the district. 

In a video that is widely being circulated on Twitter,  what appear to be files and documents from the collector’s office are seen being blown away by strong winds coupled with a shower. The footage also amazed several netizens and some even called the scenes ‘apocalyptic’. 

Rains in Pune uproot trees, cause water-logging

The weather in Pune were damaging on September 30 as a few trees were uprooted due to strong winds and a 60-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed after a tree fell on his vehicle. An inspector from Yerawada police station told PTI that the man was identified as Jagjit Singh Sangar and he was in the Ramnagar area of Yerawada around 4.30 p.m. when the incident occurred. Moreover, a woman also got stuck after the falling of a tree on a cow shed near her.

On Twitter, many users posted pictures of the damage that the city sustained due to strong winds. A user posted a picture of a tree fallen on a bike while another shared a video showing cars crushed under the trees. 

Instances of water-logging and traffic snarls were also seen in many parts of the city due to the heavy rains. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that intense spells of rain in Pune will occur till October 4 as rainfall activity is expected to pick up pace starting September 30. According to IMD, the city received 26.5 mm rainfall till 9 p.m. on September 29 and the number is likely to increase in the next few days. 

