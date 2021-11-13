Pune Police Registers Yet Another Cheating Case Against Independent NCB Witness Gosavi

The Pune Police has registered yet another fresh case against NCB's drugs-on-cruise case's independent witness Kiran Gosavi on Friday. With the latest case in Pimpri, Pune, Gosavi now has four cases registered against his name. It is pertinent to note here that Prabhakar Sail had alleged that NCB's Sameer Wankhede and private detective KP Gosavi, along with Sam D'Souza, had demanded money for the release of Aryan in the drugs case. Gosavi was nabbed by the Pune police after a long manhunt that involved four police teams.

This major development comes amidst the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) takeover from NCB, six drug-related cases in Mumbai including the ones involving Aryan Khan and the 'extortion' case against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Gosavi had come to the limelight after his selfie with Shahrukh Khan's son gained traction post the latter's arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Pune Police inspector elucidates about the fresh case

Inspector of the Bhosari Police Station Bhaskar Jadhav told ANI on Friday that a person named Bijay Kumar Kanade had lodged a complaint against Kiran Gosavi for cheating. As per the complainant, Gosavi, on the pretext of providing a job overseas, had cheated him of Rs. 2.25 lakh. The Pune Police filed an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 420 and 407 after the complaint they received, while adding that investigations into the probe were underway.

Gosavi now has four cases of 'cheating' against him

Kiran Gosavi, who is currently lodged in the Lashkar Police Police station involving a cheating case and is reportedly going to remain in custody until November 17. Before this, he was kept in police custody for 12 days at the Faraskhana Police station.

Gosavi was first apprehended by the Pune Police on October 28 wherein one Chinmay Deshmukh had registered a case against him for cheating the latter of Rs 3 lakhs on the pretext of providing a job in Malaysia. On October 31, the Pune Police had registered two cases against Gosavi at Wanowarie Police Station (one complainant) and Lashkar Police Station (three complainants) of cheating.

