Pune team scales Mt Manda in Himalaya, becomes first from India to succeed on difficult route

Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) Climbers from Pune have scaled the 6,510-metre peak Mt Manda-I in Himalaya by a route that is considered highly difficult, a group member said on Tuesday.

The team of `Giripremi', a mountaineering club, achieved the feat on Saturday and became the first from India to summit the peak from the North Ridge, he said.

Globally, it was only the second successful ascent by this route, said club member and the expedition's mentor Umesh Zirpe. A Japanese team had succeeded in reaching the top by this route earlier.

“We had attempted this peak in 1989 and 1991 as well, but could not succeed. Unpredictable weather, steep climb, the narrow ridge, possibility of rock fall and crevices make climbing a challenge,” Zirpe told PTI over phone.

Giripremi's climbers have summited eight of the 14 peaks rising above 8,000 metres over the last decade, he said.

The latest ascent, albeit at a lower altitude, was as challenging as that of Kanchenjunga or Everest, according to Zirpe.

Sumeet Mandale, Vivek Shivade and Pawan Hadole reached the summit on Saturday with their mountain guides Mingam Sherpa and Nim Dorje Sherpa. The expedition was led by Anand Mali.

The North Ridge route is difficult because it has a narrow corniced ridge at the top with steep slopes running down the valley, Giripremi said in a statement.

In many high-altitude expeditions ropes are laid by the guides in advance. Here the sherpas and climbers did 'route opening' themselves, it said, adding that this was rare.

Nikunj Shah, 20, was the youngest member of the team while Zirpe, 57, was the seniormost one.

Before attacking Manda, the Giripremi team also summited the nearby 6,041-metre Mt Bhrigu Parvat on September 13. Its climbers had first scaled this peak three decades ago, it said.

