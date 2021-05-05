Pune's COVID-19 Projection: Centre's Trajectory Panel's Graph Out; Model Projects June End

As India continues to battle against the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National COVID-19 Supermodel Committee on Wednesday shared the comparison between the predicted trajectory of the second wave and the actual trajectory, in the case of Pune. The National COVID-19 Supermodel Committee is a panel of experts, who are appointed by the government to monitor the trajectory of the pandemic.

Earlier on May 1, IIT Hyderabad Professor M Vidyasagar, who is the head of this experts panel, has spoken exclusively to Republic TV. In the special broadcast, he had spoken at length about the second wave of Coronavirus. The IIT Hyderabad Professor during his conversation had said that the country will witness the peak of daily case count in the following week and then the COVID-19 curve will start to flatten. He was LIVE on Republic TV's broadcast when the models were aired and shared his full views on each of them.

National COVID-19 Supermodel Committee shares Pune COVID-19 trajectory graph

The expert panel appointed by the government shared a graph, highlighting a detailed comparison between the actual caseload of COVID-19 second wave so far and the model computed data (prediction of the panel). The blue line on the graph represents actual data and the golden line represents the predicted data. Looking at the graph closely, it can be clearly noticed that the predictions made by the expert panel are quite similar to actual data.

M Vidyasagar while speaking to Republic TV on Wednesday said, "As far the predictions have been very close to the actual projections. The curve of the second wave of the pandemic for Pune is expected to flatten towards the end of June."

On further understanding, the graph shared by the Committee hints that the sharp curve of the second wave is expected to flatten by June 30. As per the projected data, Pune's caseload by May 21 is expected to be below 2,000 cases per day and by June 30, the city will report less than 2,000 daily cases.

M Vidyasagar: 'Peak of 2nd wave likely to reach sometime in next week'

Earlier, stating that the peak number of cases in the first wave at around September 15, 2020, was about 1 lakh per day, the head of the expert panel said that as per the projections and studies, the peak of the second wave is likely to be 4 lakh per day or slightly higher. He further said, "We expect the daily number of Coronavirus cases to peak sometime in the next weak."

Remarking that the most distinguishing feature of Coronavirus is the presence and spread via asymptomatic patients, the head of the expert panel of scientists said that previously such infections were only carried through people who were visibly sick. However, in COVID-19, the virus is being spread more by the people who are not visibly sick, he added.

Professor Vidyasagar said, "The next important thing to consider is that now it has been around 7 and a half months since the peak of the first wave of the pandemic hit. Therefore, many people, who might have been asymptomatic earlier would now be in the process of losing their immunity. This means they are now vulnerable to get infected again."

When asked to comment on the possibility of the third wave of the pandemic in India, he said that in the first wave as well as the second wave, around 80-85% of COVID-19 patients were asymptomatic. “We must follow and analyse these people to understand the rate at which they begin to reduce their immunity or antibodies over time. That would give us a guide as to when another wave could occur,” said Vidyasagar. That could give us a target period to ramp up vaccination so that any short-fallen immunities due to loss of antibodies can be augmented with vaccination, he added.

Health Ministry: 'Third COVID wave inevitable in India'

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare while addressing a press conference asserted that a third wave of the virus also awaits the country and was ''íneveitable''. Pointing out that there was no clarity as to when the third phase will occur, the Ministry urged the people and the country to prepare well in advance.

A phase three is inevitable, given the higher levels of circulating virus but it is not clear on what time scale this phase three will occur. We should prepare for new waves: K VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to Centre pic.twitter.com/c6lRzYaV2q — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

Talking about preparation on the part of the country as a whole, the Ministry stated, "We cannot do too much on their transmissibility, We can upgrade vaccines and adopt new strategies when variants come." Moving on to the discussions to be made by the people, in particular, he added, "We should ensure Masks, distancing and change our behaviour to COVID appropriate exponentially."

COVID situation in India

Meanwhile, India is presently dealing with the second wave of COVID-19. Since April 15, India has been witnessing a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On April 4, the country recorded over 1 lakh cases, which doubled in a span of ten days and has been seeing a rise ever since, with now, over 3-lakh cases being reported every day.

Keeping up with the daily record, the country on Wednesday reported 3,82,315 new coronavirus infections, pushing the active cases in the country to 34,87,229 comprising 16.87 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate so far stands at 82.03 per cent, with a count of 1, 69,51,731 recuperated from the disease. The fatality rate, on the other hand, stands at 1.09 per cent, with 2,26,188 fatalities, 3,780 reported in the last 24 hours. From the outbreak of the pandemic, the country has reported 2,06,65,148 cases.

