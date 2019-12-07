Punish Rapists Through Fast Track Courts In 2 Months: Sushil Kumar

Double Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar on Saturday stressed the need to highlight the two incidents of rape & murder in Unnao and Hyderabad as much as possible so that the strictest possible laws were enacted and fast track Courts be set up to expedite justice on such heinous crimes.

"It's not just my anger. The incidents that happened in Unnao and Hyderabad has triggered outrage and anger among people. I am extremely pained and sad. I urge Republic TV to highlight this as much as possible so that a strict law is enacted sooner than later so that people live in peace and happiness so that our children are safe and live in freedom. I want to appeal through Republic TV that a fast track court is set up to and the culprits are punished within two months because people want immediate decision and punishment and they do not want police to take the law into their hands. People want everything to be done within the framework of the law. I am very sad about the two incidents and wherever I am traveling people are so angry and furious with the two barbaric incidents. I would like to appeal to lawmakers to frame stringent laws against them. We have changed a lot of things, so this is also the country's requirement," Sushil told Republic TV in an interview on Saturday.

The Olympic champion said; "Rapists and all the perpetrators of major crimes should be dealt with by fast track Court through strictest laws. So there will be fear factor. Every day there are new incidents of crime. How big and shameful matter is this that someone is first raped and then burnt alive. A family after so much of hardship prepares their daughter in the medical field and then one day there is this news that their daughter have been burnt alive. So just feel how it would been for them."

