Punjab: 10 MLAs, 8 First-timers, Inducted As Ministers In Bhagwant Mann-led State Cabinet

Ten MLAs of the Aadmi Party Party (AAP) took oath as Ministers in the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab cabinet on Saturday at a swearing-in ceremony in Chandigarh. Amongst the 10 cabinet ministers, eight are first-time legislators to be inducted into the cabinet which also includes a woman.

While MLAs Harpal Singh Cheema and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer are the two exceptions, the other eight MLAs including Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Vijay Singla, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Bram Shanker, and Harjot Singh Bains are among the ones to be elected for the first time in assembly. Notably, the 47-year-old Harpal Singh Cheema, an AAP MLA from Dirba was the leader of opposition in the previous assembly while Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer was elected from Barnala and is the state youth wing president of the Aam Aadmi Party. Out of these 10 ministers induced today, five MLAs are from the Malwa region, four from the Majha region, and one from Doaba.

Following the proceedings of the oath-taking ceremony as conducted by chief secretary Anirudh Tewari, the state cabinet will also hold its first meeting at 2:00 PM on Saturday.

Newly-induced AAP MLAs to attend the cabinet meeting

Speaking about the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab cabinet, the newly inducted ministers assumed charge in the Punjab Civil Secretariat and will now participate in the cabinet meeting to be held in the afternoon. There is a total of 18 berths in the cabinet including the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter and congratulated the newly-elected Punjab cabinet ministers. Tweeting in Hindi, he said, "Many congratulations to all the new ministers of Punjab. The people of Punjab have high hopes from all of you. Work with full sincerity and hard work to take Punjab on the path of progress, God is with you."

This came two days after Aam Aadmi Party's Bhagwant Mann took oath as the chief minister of Punjab at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on Wednesday. On the same day, many newly-elected MLAs also took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly.

Image: ANI