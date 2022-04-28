Punjab: 165-year-old Human Skeletons Found Belong To 1857 Independence Soldiers Says Study

A recent study has revealed that 165-year-old human skeletons discovered in Punjab in 2014 belonged to Indian troops from the Gangetic plain region who were murdered by the British army during the 1857 Indian freedom movement. In the town of Ajnala, a considerable number of these human remains were discovered in an old well.

Some scholars believe the skeletons belonged to people slain in riots after India and Pakistan were partitioned in 1947. However, the other widely held view, based on historical records, is that these are the skeletons of Indian troops murdered by the British army during the 1857 Indian freedom movement.

However, due to a lack of scientific evidence, the identities of these warriors and their geographic origins have been heavily disputed. The skeletons were found in the Gangetic plain region, which included people from the eastern section of Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, according to the latest study, which was published on Thursday, April 28 in the journal Frontiers in Genetics.

The team's scientific research, according to Niraj Rai, the study's chief researcher and an expert on ancient DNA, helps to look at history in a more evidence-based way. J.S.Sehrawat, an anthropology from Panjab University in Chandigarh, worked with BHU, the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad, and the Birbal Sahni Institute in Lucknow to use DNA and isotopic tests to determine the martyrs' origins.

DNA matched people from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal

"The results from this research are consistent with the historical evidence that the 26th Native Bengal Infantry Battalion consisted of people from the eastern part of Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh," stated J S Sehrawat, the study's first author.

For DNA analysis, the researchers employed 50 samples and 85 specimens for isotope analysis. "DNA analysis helps understand people’s ancestry, and isotope analysis sheds light on food habits," said K Thangaraj, CCMB's Chief Scientist and a senior team member.

Moreover, Thangaraj went on to explain that both research methodologies confirmed that the human skeletons discovered in the well did not belong to anyone from Punjab or Pakistan. Rather, DNA sequences matched people from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal.

