Punjab: 2 Pakistanis Apprehended By BSF In Gurdaspur; Phones And Currency Recovered

In a significant development, two Pakistan nationals have been apprehended by the Border Security Force in the Gurdaspur sector of Punjab. Police officials have identified the arrested individuals as Rabeez Masih and Kishan Masih. According to sources, both Pakistan nationals hailed from the Narowal district of Pakistan.

Speaking to the media, Border Security Force Deputy Inspector General of Gurdaspur sector, Prabhakar Joshi said, “BSF officials have recovered two mobile phones, Pakistan currency, two Pakistan ID cards and Rs 500 with a packet of tobacco from their procession.”

BSF Inspector General of Gurdaspur sector Prabhakar Joshi said that their motive to infiltrate India is yet unknown. BSF has initiated the investigation in this regard.

Prabhakar Joshi further informed that both Pakistan nationals entered around 10 metres inside India near BSF’s border outpost Dera Baba Nayak and were later spotted by the Kissan guards of the BSF who were on duty beyond the border fence.

Bhuj: Two Pakistani Fishing Boats Seized From Creek Border At Gujarat

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident last week, two Pakistani boats were seized by the BSF near the international border in Bhuj. They were apprehended by the authorities when they moving towards India from Harami nala near Kutch. The incident took place on the morning of August 4. However, the fishermen fled the scene towards Pakistan when they saw the officials approaching them. The authorities conducted a thorough search operation of the boats, but nothing suspicious was found by them. BSF Gujarat had also shared images of the boat on their Twitter handle.