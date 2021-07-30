Punjab: 3 And Half-year-old Ludhiana Kid Sets World Record For Photographic Memory Skills

A three and a half-year-old boy from Ludhiana, Punjab set a world record. The world record was for reciting the names of the capital cities of all Indian states in 48 seconds and reading 27 books in 23 minutes 48 seconds. Kunwar Pratap Singh, the 3-year-old boy’s name is recorded in the International Book of Records. Singh was also given the title of Grandmaster by the India Book of Records for recalling 27 monuments and doing 14 multiplication tables in one minute.

Ludhiana kid sets records for naming all capital cities of Indian states

The International Book of Records posted a video of the boy and said, "The World Record of "FASTEST TO ANSWER CAPITALS OF ALL INDIAN STATES" is achieved by KUNWAR PRATAP on 5th July 2021 from Ludhiana (Punjab) India. He answered capitals of all Indian states in 48 seconds and has set a new world record for International Book of Records." Singh has an extraordinary photographic memory and a very sharp IQ. With the help of his prodigious memory of remembering photographs, Singh can quickly recall anything or event that happened a year and earlier. He was also selected for Child Prodigy Magazine for his sharp memory. Kunwar Pratap Singh is a student of a private school in Sarabha Nagar.

Kunwar Pratap Singh featured in International Book of Records and Child Prodigy Magazine

The young boy is passionate about reading books. He is seen speaking fluently and even correctly pronouncing long words. He remembers the mathematical tables from 1 to 40, the names of the capitals of all the countries of the world, multiplication of any number and everything related to prime numbers. He is well known for his skills in solving problems of multiplication, subtraction and division verbally. Singh’s parents shared with the press that the young boy is loved by all residents in their neighbourhood. He remembers the names and other details of all residents in their colony. Singh also likes to teach the children of his age who play with him. He is known for attempting Olympiads rather easily for a fifth-grader and has won several other world records. He has also been described as ‘Little Einstein'.

(IMAGE: FACEBOOK - INTERNATIONAL BOOK OF RECORDS)