The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Punjab: 7 Coronavirus Suspects Go Missing From Ludhiana, Police Issue Lookout Notice

General News

Seven suspected patients of Coronavirus (COVID-19), who had returned from foreign countries, went missing from Ludhiana in Punjab, police issued lookout notice.

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:

Seven suspected patients of Coronavirus (COVID-19), who had returned from foreign countries, went missing from Ludhiana in Punjab on Friday. The police have issued a lookout notice to trace the individuals who, upon their arrival, were advised to undergo home quarantine or visit the hospital. 

Senior officials of Punjab Police have confirmed that the persons who had returned from Coronacvirus-affected countries fled to Ludhiana, and ever since went missing. The Punjab police and the administration have said that even if one of them turns out to be positive, he or she may infect several others. 

READ | Man Under Observation For COVID-19 Goes Missing From Karnataka Hospital, Traced Home

The Punjab administration realises the rate of transmission from Coronavirus infected persons as a single infected individual had spread COVD-19 to 10,000  people in South Korea. To avoid any such situation in India, the police have put in all efforts to trace the missing persons and to admit them into a quarantine facility immediately. 

More details on the missing individuals are awaited.

READ | India Temporarily Suspends Visa On Arrival For Japanese, S Korean Nationals Amid Coronavirus Fears

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Kamal Nath
KAMAL NATH WRITES TO MP GUV. READ
Akhilesh
SP COUNTERS YOGI GOVT'S POSTER
Trump
TRUMP DOWNPLAYED CORONAVIRUS: US
Uddhav Thackeray
MAHA DECLARES CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC
NO "JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA-LIKE" FIGURE IN MVA ALLIES: AJIT PAWAR
Sachin Tendulkar
SACHIN OPENS UP ON COVID 19