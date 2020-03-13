Punjab: 7 Coronavirus Suspects Go Missing From Ludhiana, Police Issue Lookout Notice

Seven suspected patients of Coronavirus (COVID-19), who had returned from foreign countries, went missing from Ludhiana in Punjab on Friday. The police have issued a lookout notice to trace the individuals who, upon their arrival, were advised to undergo home quarantine or visit the hospital.

Senior officials of Punjab Police have confirmed that the persons who had returned from Coronacvirus-affected countries fled to Ludhiana, and ever since went missing. The Punjab police and the administration have said that even if one of them turns out to be positive, he or she may infect several others.

READ | Man Under Observation For COVID-19 Goes Missing From Karnataka Hospital, Traced Home

The Punjab administration realises the rate of transmission from Coronavirus infected persons as a single infected individual had spread COVD-19 to 10,000 people in South Korea. To avoid any such situation in India, the police have put in all efforts to trace the missing persons and to admit them into a quarantine facility immediately.

More details on the missing individuals are awaited.

READ | India Temporarily Suspends Visa On Arrival For Japanese, S Korean Nationals Amid Coronavirus Fears