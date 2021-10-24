Punjab a preferred investment destination for companies, says industry minister

Chandigarh, Oct 24 (PTI) Punjab has become a preferred investment destination for the global firms in the last few years because of strong ecosystem and business friendly policies, state industries minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli said on Sunday.

In the last four-and-a-half years, investors from across the globe as well as those from different regions in the country have shown their confidence in Punjab, which has resulted in securing investments worth Rs 99,000 crore in various sectors, he further said.

The sectors include bicycle, agri and food processing, logistics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, textiles, alloy and steel and engineering.

"The investments are coming into the state from companies from diverse countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Denmark, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Singapore,” said Kotli.

He said Punjab has not only witnessed global firms investing in the state for the first time but also the existing players have expressed their satisfaction and enthusiasm by expanding their presence and operations in the state.

"The investors' confidence in the growth story of Punjab, even in the times of the COVID-19 crisis, is a testimony to the state's strong infrastructural and policy framework," said the minister in an official statement.

Pertinently, the state government has made consistent efforts in the last four and a half years to develop an ecosystem where both the domestic and global businesses can thrive competitively.

Ahead of a two-day Progressive Punjab Investors Summit-2021 on October 26 and 27, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday met a delegation of German companies operating in the state.

The chief minister said the state actively promotes business, trade and infrastructure development in partnership with the industry.

Channi said the investments of over Rs 99,000 crore reflects the enormous confidence and trust in the conducive and sustainable ecosystem in the state to boost industrial activity and create humongous entrepreneurial opportunities and jobs for the state's youth.

He impressed upon the industry from the length and breadth of the world to choose Punjab as a progressive partner being the most preferred destination to realise their dreams.

Channi further said that these consultations with industry would go a long way in improving the delivery of governance thus ensuring ease of doing business in the state. PTI CHS VSD MR MR

