Punjab AAG Mukesh Berry Steps Down After AG APS Deol; Pens Explosive Letter

In protest against the Punjab government for accepting the resignation of AG APS Deol, the state's Additional Advocate General (AAG) Mukesh Berry has stepped down and has asked the Charanjit Singh Channi government to maintain the dignity of senior advocates.

In his resignation letter, Berry said, "Without commenting upon the decision of the Punjab government in accepting the resignation of Sh. APS Delhi, Advocate General of Punjab a Senior Lawyer of the High Court, I hereby submit my resignation from the post of Additional Advocate General, Punjab which would be accepted from the date of its submission i.e. today."

It added, "Having remained elected representative of the Advocates as Member of the Bar Council of Pb. & Hr., Chd. for 27 years and also chairman of the same and in continuous service as law officer in the office of Advocate General Punjab for 28 years, I would request the Government not to ridicule and diminish the status and dignity of the Senior Advocates of this High Court."

Punjab CM accepts APS Deol's resignation

In a press conference with Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President Navjot Singh Singh, CM Channi informed that he has accepted the resignation of Advocate General APS Deol. "The due process of appointing new Advocate General will be followed," he said.

Sidhu had resigned from the Punjab Congress president's post and had demanded the removal of APS Deol as the state's AG. The cricketer-turned-politician said that APS Deol had appeared for former top cop Sumedh Singh Saini and other accused persons in the 2015 sacrilege cases. Both Channi and Sidhu were involved in a cold war as the Punjab CM was ready to bend on Sidhu's demands.

On Sunday, Sidhu attacked Deol and tweeted, "Mr AG-PUNJAB, Justice is blind but people of Punjab are not. Our Congress party came in power with a promise to give justice in Sacrilege Cases, in which you appeared before the High Court for main conspirators/accused persons and made serious allegations against our Govt."

A day later, CM Channi called APS Deol for a meeting. According to sources, the meeting was attended by several ministers.

