Punjab: AAP Fulfils Poll Promise, Announces 300 Units Of Free Power To Families Each Month

In a big development, the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will announce giving 300 units of free electricity every month to every family in Punjab today, July 01.

Taking to his Twitter, CM Bhagwant Mann said, "Our government has taken a new turn in the history of Punjab. Today we are going to fulfil another guarantee made with the Punjabis. From today every family across Punjab will get 300 units of electricity every month for free." He also lambasted the earlier governments for making only poll promises and doing nothing to fulfil them.

ਪਿਛਲੀਆਂ ਸਰਕਾਰਾਂ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਵਾਅਦੇ ਕਰਦੀਆਂ ਸਨ..ਪੂਰੇ ਹੁੰਦਿਆਂ 5 ਸਾਲ ਲੰਘ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਸਨ



ਪਰ ਸਾਡੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਇਤਿਹਾਸ ‘ਚ ਨਵੀਂ ਪਿਰਤ ਪਾ ਚੁੱਕੀ ਹੈ..ਅੱਜ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਗਾਰੰਟੀ ਪੂਰੀ ਕਰਨ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ.



ਅੱਜ ਤੋਂ ਪੂਰੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ‘ਚ ਹਰ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਹਰ ਮਹੀਨੇ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਦੇ 300 ਯੂਨਿਟ ਮੁਫ਼ਤ ਮਿਲਣਗੇ.. pic.twitter.com/uDwelHW5Y0 — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) July 1, 2022

Punjab to get free 300 units of electricity

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also announced this development through its official Twitter handle, saying, that on July 01, they are fulfilling their "biggest and much-awaited poll promise" by giving every Punjab family 300 units of electricity every month.

The day has finally arrived! ☀️



Today we are fulfilling our BIGGEST & much-awaited poll promise



From today, 300 units of electricity will be FREE in Punjab ⚡ pic.twitter.com/vKtdFdjWn9 — AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) July 1, 2022

Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal also took to his Twitter over the free 300 units of electricity for Punjab and congratulated the people of the state."From today people of Punjab will get 300 units of electricity free of cost. Lakhs of families will now have zero electricity bills every month," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Friday.

Adding further he said, "We have fulfilled our promise. Aam Aadmi Party does what it says. People of Punjab will also get rid of expensive electricity."

पंजाब के लोगों को बधाई!



आज से पंजाब के लोगों को 300 यूनिट बिजली मुफ़्त मिलेगी। लाखों परिवारों के अब हर महीने ज़ीरो बिजली बिल आया करेंगे।



हमने अपना वादा पूरा किया। आम आदमी पार्टी जो कहती है, वो करती है। पंजाब के लोगों को भी अब महँगी बिजली से छुटकारा मिलेगा https://t.co/Kmwi1eg9Am — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 1, 2022

Notably, the promise of providing free 300 units of electricity to every Punjab family was made by the Aam Aadmi Party in the run-up to the Punjab Assembly elections.

Earlier CM Mann stated that except for scheduled caste and backward class families in Punjab, if electricity consumption exceeds 600 units in two months, then the consumer will have to pay for the entire power usage. Notably, scheduled castes, backward castes, below-poverty-line (BPL) households and freedom fighters who are currently getting free 200 units each month will now get 300 units of electricity monthly. However, if their electricity consumption exceeds 600 units in two months, they will be charged just for over and above 600 units, the chief minister clarified, reported PTI.