Punjab: AAP Govt Announces 300 Units Of Free Electricity Amid People's Cry Over Power Cuts

The Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab has announced that 300 units of free electricity will be provided in the state from July 1 onwards.

Punjab

The Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab has announced that 300 units of free electricity will be provided in the state from July 1 onwards. The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Punjab State Spokesperson Neel Garg tweeted this information by quoting the advertisements given by the Punjab Government in the newspapers. 

Another AAP spokesperson, Malwinder Singh Kang, told reporters in Chandigarh a few days ago that the Punjab government's strategy for providing 300 units of free electricity to people is almost complete, and that an announcement will be made shortly.

The promise was made by the Aam Aadmi Party in the run-up to the Punjab Assembly elections. However, because Punjab has a two-month billing cycle, Kejriwal did not specify whether 300 units of free power would be distributed per month when making the announcement last year.

Unusual power cuts in Amritsar

People in Amristar are reporting unusual power cuts in the city in last few days, according to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, National Secretary of BJP Youth. Taking to Twitter, Bagga tweeted several screenshots claiming unusual power cuts in the city of Amristar. 

In another screenshot shared by Bagga, a person said, "We never had power cuts in Punjab... But after when he (Bhagwant Mann) came in Punjab, we are getting 8 hours of a power cut."

One of the Twitter users, Arun Marwah, commented on Bagga's Twitter post and said, "I live in Amritsar. I agree with these messages. People of Punjab did a Blunder."

