Punjab AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta Arrested By Vigilance Bureau In Bribery Case

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Bhatinda rural Amit Rattan Kotfatta was arrested by Punjab's Vigilance Bureau on Thursday in a bribery case for accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh.

The MLA was arrested from Rajpura on Wednesday evening by the officials. He will be produced in Court today.

This comes a week after Amit Rattan's personal assistant was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe. According to the officials, the sarpanch's husband accused the MLA's PA of demanding a Rs 5 lakhs bribe by taking the name of Amit Ratan in lieu of releasing a government grant of Rs 25 lakh.

Following this, the complainant reached the circuit house with the Vigilance team and the PA was arrested red-handed from a vehicle at the circuit house. "During the conversation between the two, the Vigilance officers reach the spot and arrested him red-handed with Rs 4 lakh," officials said.

Amit Kotfatta had earlier denied having any association with Garg and accused the opposition parties of trying to defame the AAP government in Punjab

