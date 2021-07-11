Punjab Accuses Centre Of Discriminating Against State In Providing COVID Vaccines

On July 9, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Punjab's Health Minister alleged that the central government is discriminating against the state and providing fewer COVID-19 vaccines to Punjab. On the same day, Captain Amarinder Singh, Chief Minister of Punjab said that there was a need for an increase of COVID-19 vaccine supply to Punjab from the central government. The official statement says that the state of Punjab is running out of Covishield and has only one day’s worth of stock of Covaxin.

"We have run out of Covishield again & are left with only a day’s quota of Covaxin. Seek PM @narendramodi Ji & Health Minister @mansukhmandviya Ji’s intervention. Have vaccinated 83 lakh people & our peak daily vaccination was 6 lakh. Request increased supply of vaccine to Punjab," Balbir Singh Sidhu tweeted.

'Centre discriminating against Punjab'

The Punjab CM directed officials to continue to aggressively pursue an increase in the COVID vaccine quota of the state. Balbir Singh Sidhu said to ANI, “There is some discrimination against us in terms of vaccines, other states get 17 lakh vaccines but we get 50,000-60,000 in installments. We want the Center to do full justice to us too so that we can vaccinate the people of the state early.” The Punjab Health Minister went on to say,

“Regarding the vaccine, our Chief Minister has written a letter to the Center to end the discrimination being done against us and supply them according to the state's infrastructure”.

Re-opening of Punjab, restrictions reduced for vaccinated residents

On Friday, the Punjab government also lifted the weekend and night curfews. The colleges, cinema halls, malls, restaurants, bars, gyms, zoos, spas, swimming pools and museums have been opened to residents who have been administered at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. Along with this, gatherings of 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors have been allowed now. While coaching centres and institutes of higher learning are allowed to reopen, schools are to continue to remain closed as of now. CM Amarinder Singh will be reviewing the situation again on July 20. There are 1,674 currently active cases of COVID in Punjab, with the total count at 5,97,469. There was have over 16,000 COVID-related deaths in the state.

Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh asked the concerned departments to step up Whole Genome Sequencing #WGS to expeditiously identify cases of new COVID variant and to fast track the project for execution of the MoU with ICMR for Regional Institute of Virology, Mohali. — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) July 9, 2021

(IMAGE: ANI)