Punjab adds 20 COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh, Oct 24 (PTI) Punjab on Sunday recorded 20 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its tally to 6,02,209, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 16,551, the bulletin stated.

Of the fresh cases, five were reported from Jalandhar, four from Amritsar and three from Faridkot.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Punjab stands at 229, the bulletin said.

Twenty-two more people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,85,429, it said.

Chandigarh's COVID-19 case count increased to 65,323 as two more people tested positive for the viral disease in the union territory, the bulletin said.

No fresh deaths were reported. The death toll stands at 820, it said.

There are 28 active COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh. So far, 64,475 people have recovered from the disease, it said. PTI CHS VSD DIV DIV

