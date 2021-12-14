Punjab Adds 26 COVID-19 Cases

Punjab on Monday recorded 26 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its tally to 6,03,761, according to a health bulletin.

While no fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the toll increased to 16,620 as a death that was not reported earlier was added to it, the bulletin stated.

Of the fresh cases, Pathankot reported five, Ludhiana four and Patiala and Rupnagar three each.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Punjab dropped to 347 from 385 on Sunday, the bulletin said.

Fifty-nine more people recovered from the viral disease, taking the number of recoveries to 5,86,794, it said.

Chandigarh's COVID-19 case count increased to 65,645 as 12 more people tested positive for the disease, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,076, the bulletin said.

There are 71 active COVID-19 in the union territory and 64,498 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said.

