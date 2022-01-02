Punjab adds 332 COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh, Jan 1 (PTI) Punjab's COVID-19 case count climbed to 6,05,126 on Saturday as 332 more people tested positive for the viral disease, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 16,645, the bulletin stated.

Of the fresh cases, 98 were reported from Patiala, 53 from Pathankot, 37 from Ludhiana and 36 from Jalandhar.

Punjab has been witnessing a spike in daily cases. It reported 100 cases on Wednesday, 167 on Thursday and 221 on Friday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 1,041 from 767 the day before, the bulletin stated.

Forty-two more people recovered from the viral disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,87,440, it said.

Chandigarh reported 70 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its tally to 65,965, the bulletin stated.

No fresh death was reported in the union territory. The death toll stands at 1,079, it said.

Chandigarh's active caseload increased to 236 from 170 on Friday. So far, 64,650 people have recovered from the disease, it said. PTI CHS DIV DIV

