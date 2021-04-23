Last Updated:

Punjab: Adequate Number Of Tarpaulins In Sangrur To Protect Crops From Inclement Weather

Despite speedy arrival of wheat crops in the grain markets of District Sangrur, the procurement process is being carried out in a hassle-free manner.

Despite speedy arrival of wheat crops in the grain markets of District Sangrur, the procurement process is being carried out in a hassle-free manner. District Mandi Officer Mr. Jaspal Singh Ghuman that in view of inclement weather, the adequate number of plastic tarpaulins was being ensured by the officials of the Mandi Board in collaboration with the Arhtiyas.

Mr. Jaspal Singh said that the Market Committees, Food and Civil Supplies Department, and Arhtiyas have also made meticulous arrangements for the storage of wheat crop. He said that the procurement of wheat brought by the farmers in the mandis was being ensured at the earliest. He said that as per the directions of the Punjab government, hassle-free procurement is underway in all grain markets.

Anti-COVID measures 

He said that to avert the threat of Covid-19 contraction, as many as 81 foot-operated taps have been installed in the procurement centers for farmers, laborers, and arhtiyas. He added that these taps have been proving very useful as the farmers were regularly washing their hands thoroughly. He said that with this system, hands can be washed without touching taps.

