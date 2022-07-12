Punjab Advocate General Anmol Rattan Sidhu 'attacked' Onboard Passenger Train Near Panipat

In a shocking development, Punjab Advocate General Anmol Rattan Sidhu was allegedly attacked on Tuesday. While he was travelling on a train, a few unidentified people pelted stones, breaking the windowpane adjacent to Sidhu's seat. Soon after the incident, AG Sidhu filed a police complaint. Republic has learnt that the Punjab Advocate General suspects the reason behind the attack on him is a case he is fighting against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The alleged attack took place after Advocate General Sidhu appeared in the Supreme Court in the Bishnoi case. He was travelling back to Chandigarh in the Shatabdi Express when stones were pelted on the train near Panipat.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in police custody

The incident comes six days after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind of Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, was sent to police remand till July 11 in connection to the Rana Kandowalia murder case. Bishnoi was already in police custody till July 6 and an Amritsar court extended his police custody till July 11. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was brought to Amritsar court by Punjab police as his police custody was about to end. Following this, Amritsar ACP Palwinder Singh informed that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's custody has been extended further by the court and now he has been sent to police remand till 11th July. It is pertinent to mention that on June 28, Bishnoi was sent to police remand till July 6 in connection to his suspected involvement in the Rana Kandowalia murder case.

The Amritsar Commissionerate police on June 27 had brought Bishnoi for questioning in the case related to the killing of gangster Ranbir Singh, alias Rana Kandowalia. The latter was shot dead at a private hospital in Amritsar last year and Bishnoi is suspected to be the ‘main conspirator’.